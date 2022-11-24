Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $6,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

