Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.