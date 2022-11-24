Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Bank First worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

