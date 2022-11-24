Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.0% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 139.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

