Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,581 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPRF opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

