iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.