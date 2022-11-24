Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $279.01 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

