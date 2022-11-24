AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 71.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

