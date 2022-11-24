InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of InMode worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 45.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 447,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 14.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 663,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $86.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.21.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

