AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,558 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $437,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 112,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Masimo by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,651 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

