AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

