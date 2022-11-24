FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $453.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

