Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $377.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.54. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.