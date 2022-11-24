AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BAP stock opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

