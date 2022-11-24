AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

