AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

