AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,085 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 23.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 380,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 102,783 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 37.0% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

M/I Homes Profile

Shares of MHO opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

