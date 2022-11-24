AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

