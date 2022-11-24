72,915 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Green Dot by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Green Dot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Green Dot

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. William Blair lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.