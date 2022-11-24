BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.