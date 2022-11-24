GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,592 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,926,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in GoodRx by 40.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $3,299,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

