AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,671 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Several analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

