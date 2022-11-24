AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 59,127 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,127 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

