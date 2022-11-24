Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,691 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.