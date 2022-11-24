Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $308.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

