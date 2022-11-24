Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,174 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 463,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 148,185 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

