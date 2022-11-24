CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

