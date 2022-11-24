Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

