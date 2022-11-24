The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

