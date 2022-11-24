Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $190.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.65. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

