Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERT stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

