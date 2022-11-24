Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

