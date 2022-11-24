Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 10,073 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.30% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 300,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

