Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

