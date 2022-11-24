Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 967,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,913,000 after buying an additional 220,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

EFX stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

