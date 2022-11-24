Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

About ABB

Shares of ABB opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.