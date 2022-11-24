Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

