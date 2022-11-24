Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,336,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.