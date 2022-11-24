Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

