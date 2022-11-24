O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in STERIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $180.51 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

