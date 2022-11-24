O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,382 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,002.00%.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.20 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

