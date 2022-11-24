RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.90. 3,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,524,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Specifically, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 110.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.