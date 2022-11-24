Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

