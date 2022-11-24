Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,566 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

