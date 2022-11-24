Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

