Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

