Bokf Na Invests $782,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Bokf Na owned 0.07% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

