Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

