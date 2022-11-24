Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.