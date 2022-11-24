Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

